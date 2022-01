James Cameron has said that Marvel films don’t feel “epic” to him despite featuring “epic events”.The director, who will release the first of his four Avatar sequels in December 2022, made the comment while comparing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films to 2021 film Dune.Speaking to Dune’s director Denis Villeneuve as part of a Variety interview series, Cameron said: “The thing that strikes me about Dune is that it’s truly epic.”He added: “When I use the word ‘epic,’ I’m using it in a very specific way, meaning like a David Lean film, or to a very large extent like the...

