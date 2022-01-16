ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF Official Urges 'Deep Reforms' To Tunisian Economy

By Fran?oise Kadri
 5 days ago
Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the International Monetary Fund's outgoing country chief has said as the government seeks a new bailout. Jerome Vacher, speaking in an interview at the end of his three-year term as the global lender's envoy to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

As famine stalks Afghanistan, the west is urged to rescue its stricken economy

Afghan farmer Abdul Qaher cannot remember a worse drought. Unable to feed his four children after losing his harvest, he took the drastic decision to sell his possessions and move to the western city of Herat to look for work.Days later, on 15 August the Taliban seized power, triggering an economic meltdown that has tipped millions into poverty and made Afghanistan one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.As the harsh winter sets in, Qaher’s family are among nearly 9 million Afghans perilously close to famine.“The children don’t have warm clothes and it’s becoming very cold. We’re afraid they’ll get sick,”...
ECONOMY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from next month, becoming the first European country to do so despite a wave of protests opposing the measure. - 'Security zones' - However, some Austrians remain to be convinced of the merits of the vaccination, with a couple of hundred opponents of the law gathering for a noisy protest near parliament on Thursday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
