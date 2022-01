It looks like a suspension is coming for Dmitry Orlov of the Washington Capitals. In Tuesday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, Orlov was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Nikolaj Ehlers that left Ehlers in considerable pain. There was no call on the play and Ehlers was furious at the referees when he got back to the bench. Here's the play. It certainly looks like Orlov extended his knee in the incident.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO