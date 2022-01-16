1 dead in industrial accident in Long Beach: LBPD

A man was killed after an industrial accident near the Port of Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m., when authorities were called to the 300 block of Mediterranean Way, police spokesperson Allison Gallagher said in an email.

A man, whose age and name were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department, Gallagher added.

An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.