ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

1 dead in industrial accident in Long Beach: LBPD

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFm4e_0dn1R77w00

A man was killed after an industrial accident near the Port of Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m., when authorities were called to the 300 block of Mediterranean Way, police spokesperson Allison Gallagher said in an email.

A man, whose age and name were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department, Gallagher added.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man found dead down embankment near La Tuna Canyon Road 210 Fwy: LAPD

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday down a steep embankment in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said. Around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious death investigation on La Tuna Canyon Road, west […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rider on allegedly stolen motorcycle killed in violent West Hills crash

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while being monitored by police in West Hills on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen in the San Fernando Valley, and an LAPD helicopter began tracking the two-wheeler after spotting it around 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Officers did […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally struck by trash truck in Long Beach

A man was struck and killed by a trash truck as it was backing up in an alley in Long Beach Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident just after 1 p.m. in the area of Del Rey Court and Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department stated in a news release. Investigators discovered the victim […]
KTLA

Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Compton

A man was fatally shot in Compton Thursday morning, officials said. The incident was reported about 9:05 a.m. along the 900 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release any details about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

30-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Gardena; suspect sought

Police are seeking a man who walked up to a vehicle in Gardena Tuesday and fatally shot a 30-year-old woman inside. Officers responded to Vermont Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. A preliminary investigation indicates that two people were in their vehicle, driving northbound on […]
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Grandmother, infant attacked by homeless woman near Venice Boardwalk, family says

A woman who appeared to be suffering from a mental illness attempted to steal a 9-month-old baby from the child’s grandmother in Venice on Wednesday, then threw coffee on the child, the family says. Katy Gross, the mother of the child and daughter of the grandmother who were attacked, said what happened was her “worst […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach#Lbpd
KTLA

Man wanted in woman’s killing at Hancock Park furniture store is in custody

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a young woman inside a Hancock Park luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
KTLA

Newsom vows state help in cracking down on L.A. rail thefts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

4 arrested in smash-and-grab at Studio City Lululemon, $72K in items recovered: CHP

Four people were arrested and about $72,000 in stolen merchandise recovered after a smash-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Studio City, authorities said Wednesday. The burglary was reported a day earlier in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two men and two women entered the location and made […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

San Gabriel police arrest 2 teens in shooting of minor

The San Gabriel Police Department on Thursday arrested two teenagers in East Los Angeles in connection with the shooting of a juvenile. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in San Gabriel, police said, and the victim, who was not named, remains hospitalized in stable condition. One of the suspects […]
SAN GABRIEL, CA
KTLA

Person dressed as Spider-Man climbs downtown L.A. building

A person dressed as Spider-Man attempted to scale a building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The building, located at 408 S. Spring St., matches the address for the Continental Building, and the superhero impersonator was joined by an accomplice who was possibly dressed as Wolverine from the X-Men, […]
KTLA

Missing teen found dead in crashed car off NorCal freeway

The body of a 19-year-old Woodland woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found Tuesday inside a car that had crashed off of Interstate 80 in Natomas, authorities said. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said a caller reported seeing a vehicle in a ditch just off the onramp to westbound I-80 from […]
WOODLAND, CA
KTLA

Woman in custody after leading authorities on pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A woman is in custody following a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers began chasing the driver in the area of Osborne Street and Bradley Avenue after the vehicle was believed to be stolen. Around 2:45 p.m., LAPD tried using a spike strip to stop the fleeing driver to […]
KTLA

O.C. sheriff’s deputy opens fire on man inside Foothill Ranch Walmart; Gun, knife recovered

A man who allegedly threatened authorities with a weapon inside a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday was hospitalized after at least one deputy opened fire. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call of suspicious activity at the Walmart located on Towne Center Drive about 9:40 p.m. Arriving deputies contacted multiple people inside the store who […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy