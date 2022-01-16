ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DALLAS STARS BEGINNING TO RAMP UP TRADE TALKS FOR DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG

markerzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars and defenceman John Klingberg have had a bit of a rocky relationship in the past month or so. Earlier in January, Klingberg requested a trade away from the Stars according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period due to contract extension talks breaking down. The day after Pagnotta...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Stars start road trip up north in Buffalo taking on the Sabres

The Dallas Stars are back on the road after a super disappointing loss at home to the last place Montreal Canadiens. The Stars look like a hockey team trying to find their identity out on the ice and it can start in Buffalo. This is the first game vs the Sabres this season with the other matchup to be made up in February. Here is how the Stars can beat the Sabres and find themselves again.
NHL
WFAA

The Dallas Stars come up short against Montreal

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars had a chance to make up some ground in the Central Division, but came up short against Montreal. Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 for their third road win.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Opinion: John Klingberg is Worth Every Penny. Just Not in Dallas’ System

Full disclosure: I’m biased. There’s the passive bias of seeing the world exclusively through a male lens, and then there’s the active bias of dead philosophers I’ve entrusted to frame my worldview. As such, I can speak knowledgeably on what it’s like to be a man who happens to have strong opinions about theologians (Ambrose of Milan) and economists (Francois Quesnay) being woefully underrepresented as influential philosophers. Granted, I never said biases could be either interesting or useful, but they’re nonetheless signals that I have a deep knowledge of something. Whether or not these biases are good or bad depends on my willingness to see past their limits. And so I disclose another bias: I love offense more than defense in hockey, which is why I want John Klingberg to be a part of Dallas’ future.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Hanley
Person
Jeff Marek
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Stars#Jeffmarek#Express Nhl#Reserve
markerzone.com

TWO FORMER NHLERS HAVE VERY DIFFERENT TAKES ON THE EXCHANGE BETWEEN MATHESON AND DRAISAITL

Ever since it happened earlier Tuesday, the exchange between Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton reporter Jim Matheson has been the talk of the hockey world. Matheson and Draisaitl butted heads during media availability, with Draisaitl telling Matheson sarcastically that "you know everything" while Matheson asked Draisaitl why he's so "pissy". The full video of the exchange can be found at the end of this article. In the meantime, we'll look at two very different responses to the exchange from two former NHLers who were used to dealing with reporters throughout their careers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
markerzone.com

FINLAND NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

Team Finland announced their final roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday. Before we dive into their roster, let's take a look at their schedule for the upcoming Winter Games and look back at how they did at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Finland will be in Group...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy