Police: Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital Located, Placed Under Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery suspect who escaped custody Wednesday has been caught, according to the NYPD .

Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Akeem Williams is back under arrest.

Williams was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery, but officers took him to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn after he began complaining of chest pains.

Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room.

Williams is now facing additional charges of escaping custody and reckless endangerment.