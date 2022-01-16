ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Great Danes secure second consecutive conference win, defeat NJIT 71-56

By UAlbany Athletics
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team cruised to a 15-point victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating NJIT 71-56. The Great Danes led by as much as 22, never giving up the lead after a few minutes into the game.

Key Stat Lines

  • Matt Cerruti led the way with 18 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc and collecting six rebounds.
  • Jamel Horton dropped 14 points, leading the team with eight rebounds and five assists.
  • Luke Fizulich scored nine points off the bench in 15 minutes of play on a career day.
  • The team shot 38.7% (24-62) from the field and 28.0% (7-25) from three. NJIT shot 30.9% (17-55) from the field and 35.3% (6-17) from three.
  • NJIT won the rebound war, 40-38.
  • The UAlbany defense forced 15 NJIT turnovers.
  • UAlbany finished going 16-19 from the free throw line.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “Today was a really good team win for us… We got the lead and held on to it. I think our defense is getting stronger and stronger. I think that will have to be our identity this year. We are going to have to win off of our defense, getting stops… I think we are growing.”

How it Happened:

  • UAlbany started off hot, converting on their first two threes of the game in the first few minutes – one from Cerruti and another from Doles. NJIT matched the pace, going 3-4 from deep before the first media timeout.
  • UAlbany jumped out to a 13-9 lead thanks to an 8-0 run. NJIT went on a scoring drought that lasted from the 17:12 mark to the 10:18 mark.
  • UAlbany went on a drought of their own, not hitting a field goal between the 14:31 and 5:29 marks.
  • NJIT’s James Lee received a technical foul with 3:38 remining in the half after what looked to be an intentional trip.
  • After NJIT tied the game at 16, UAlbany proceeded to go on an 13-0 run to open to score to 29-16.
  • The Great Danes took a 31-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany shot 33.3% (11-33) from the field and 21.4% (3-14) from three. NJIT shot 26.9% (7-26) from the field and 42.9% (3-7) from three.
  • By the half, the UAlbany defense had forced 11 turnovers from NJIT.
  • The Great Danes scored on their first two possessions to start the second half, with Cerruti draining a three and Newman working the paint.
  • The Great Danes pushed the lead to 41-21 by the first media timeout.
  • UAlbany hit 6-13 to start the second half, with NJIT hitting just 4-16.
  • The Great Danes preserved their 20-point lead throughout the second half.

Next: The Great Danes take a trip south to visit UMBC in Baltimore next Wednesday night. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

