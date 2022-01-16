ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jayhawks roll over WVU to stay undefeated at home

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvgxu_0dn1OYEl00

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball took care of business on Saturday, stomping West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks led by only two points at halftime but put together a monstrous second half to win 85-59.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack both stepped up in big ways for Kansas, who was still without Remy Martin. Wilson scored 23 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists. McCormack scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji was also a major contributor in the win. Agbaji scored 20 points and picked up seven rebounds.

A 9-0 run to start the second half extended the Kansas lead beyond single digits, and they continued to pour it on from there. Another run, this time 13-4, before the 10 minute mark in the second half, opened the game up further.

A Jalen Wilson 3-pointer with 9:45 to play blew the game wide open, giving KU a 20 point lead.

Kansas is now 9-0 at home, 3-1 in the Big 12 and 14-2 overall. The win, paired with Baylor losing to Oklahoma State and Texas Tech losing at Kansas State, puts the Jayhawks back on top of the Big 12 standings.

They’re back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Oklahoma before traveling to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Wildcats win Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball keeps its Sunflower Showdown title. The Wildcats beat KU 69-61 Wednesday night, winning 37 of the past 45 meetings. K-State controlled the second half, until KU tied it at 59 with 2:06 left. Then, the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to seal the win. Ayoka Lee […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Ichabods and Hornets men’s basketball prepare for Turnpike Tussle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle features some of the top players in DII basketball. “It’s a big game,” Washburn head coach Brett Ballard said. “It’s a big game for our players, a big game for our fans. Obviously a rivalry game, so it should be good energy in the building.” Players have fun with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Braun’s clutch three boosts KU past Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Jayhawks lead by as many as 12 in the game but found themselves down four with 4:12 remaining. Ochai Agbaji drilled back to back 3-pointers to tie the game with 2:50 left to play. The game was tied again […]
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSNT News

K-State upsets Texas for second big win in a row

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball took down Texas in Austin on Tuesday for their second win in a row. After an 0-4 start to Big 12 play, K-State has now won their last two games. Both wins have come against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. K-State took down Texas 66-65 on […]
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Tryouts now open for Topeka Tropics football team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tryouts will open on Friday for the Topeka Tropics Football team which is open to the public. The tryouts are open and there is no cost to register. Interested players can register on-site before participating. The tryouts are set to take place on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ochai Agbaji
KSNT News

KU provost plagiarized MLK message

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas vice provost of diversity resigned after admitting that he plagiarized a message he sent out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. D.A. Graham’s resignation was accepted Wednesday and is effective immediately. The resignation came after the Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that Graham’s message sent across campus was […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Who designed Travis Kelce’s coat on Sunday? Meet KidSuper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his presence felt on and off the field in Sunday night’s Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kelce ended the game with 5 catches for 108 yards, 1 receiving touchdown and 1 passing touchdown. But before his historic performance, the All-Pro tight […]
NFL
KSNT News

Changes to federal program helps young Kansas truckers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent federal change is making a big impact for professional drivers. Now, younger professional drivers will be able to take commercial trucks over state lines. The change has trainers and drivers at White Lines CDL excited for the future. Previously, professional drivers had to be 21 years old to cross state […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawks#Wvu#Ku#Baylor#Oklahoma State#Texas Tech#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

KDOL: Kansas unemployment down at the finish of 2021

KANSAS (KSNT)- Kansas finished 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, a decrease from 3.6% in November, and 4.7% in December, according to the Kansas Department of Labor December 2021 Kansas Labor Report. “Kansas ended the year with sustained progress towards economic recovery in the state,” said SecretaryAmber Shultz. “Estimates indicate that employers continued to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas child among latest COVID death numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that a child is among the 128 new deaths listed on its COVID-19 website Wednesday. The state lists deaths by age group. There are rarely deaths in the age groups representing children, but there is one in the 0-9-year-old age group this […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KDHE working to improve COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to increase and improve COVID-19 testing availability for all Kansans. Over the past month, the highly infectious and transmittable omicron variant of COVID-19 has significantly increased case rates and demand for testing in the United States and Kansas. KDHE continues monitoring the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
KSNT News

Kansas Mayor raises awareness for human trafficking

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is shining a light on human trafficking in Kansas. The city mayor and members of a local club with international ties teamed up to give a special declaration on Tuesday night. In the City of Manhattan’s city commission meeting on Jan. 18, several members of the Rotary […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas soldiers deployed in COVID fight, information suggests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It appears soldiers are being used to help with a rise in coronavirus cases. The state said more information would be released Friday. The Sherman County Health Department posted on Facebook Thursday that the Kansas National Guard had been deployed to multiple counties “due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and high […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy