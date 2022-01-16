ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Three finish in double-figures in Clemson’s 70-68 loss

By Colin Cody
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball led by as many as 23 points against Boston College but couldn’t quite close it out in a narrow 70-68 defeat on Saturday night.

The Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) were led by Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) who finished with 17 points. David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) netted 15 and grabbed seven boards, while PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) totaled 12 points.

Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) was a major spark off the Tiger bench, collecting nine points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Clemson got out of the gates quickly against Boston College, leading 34-11 with 7:11 left in the opening stanza. Things settled down and the Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) finished the period on a 21-5 run to pull to within seven.

The second half ended up being a game of runs with the Tigers holding its advantage throughout, but with the score tied at 60-60 and following a Collins made jumper, Clemson lost the Eagles’ Brevin Galloway in transition, and he hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 26 seconds left. The Tigers wouldn’t be able to overcome it in the final moments and fell by two.

Clemson returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when it travels to Syracuse for a 9 p.m. tip on ACCN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

