Computer Science

Making Wall Displays for Your Miniatures

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that I’m in a new home and have a new studio/workshop, I’m finally going to break down and build some of this type of display shelf to show off all of the hundreds of minis I’ve painted over the years that no one ever gets to...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Why was the Amiga so awesome? #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Dave Poo 2 on YouTube takes a look at why the Commodore Amiga was just an awesome computer. This is from a hardware perspective and includes quotes from the designer, Jay Miner. The Jay Miner quotes are taken from 2 videos, listed below:. The History of the Commodore Amiga –...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Smart temperature control with a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #Python @Hackaday @veeb1337

Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – Tusken Staff, TFT Feather and Floaty Ghost @eken @videopixil

3D Hangouts – Tusken Staff, TFT Feather and Floaty Ghost. This week @adafruit we’re 3D printing a prop from Star Wars Book of Boba. Prototyping a snap fit case for the TFT Feather with new Quantum Filament. Shop talk demo featuring new hydro dipping sheets with 3D printed parts. Timelapse this week goes to a floating ghost inspired by Boo from Mario Bros. It’s Lovely!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 1/19/2022 Featuring New PCBs & QT Pys

Staging cart stacked full of PCBs (0:02) New QT Py ESP32-S2 uFL straight out of the PnP (0:13) MacroPads waiting their turn in Selective Solder machine (0:16) Reflow oven screen showing boards moving through (0:22) Boards moving from the reflow oven onto the exit conveyor (0:43) Old hand-wired 2.2″ TFT...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Oooh our QT PY ESP32-S3 is up and running!

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Floating Mario Boo #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) #CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem

A new guide: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) by Scott Shawcroft. The Raspberry Pi single board computers (SBCs for short) are normally used with the Raspberry Pi OS. This is great for gaming and web browsing, but isn’t designed for microcontroller-like tasks. Tasks like reading I2C sensors and SPI devices can be trickier. Furthermore, Linux system maintenance can be tricky for beginners.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Fusion 360 Tutorial – Layer by Layer – Tusken Raider Prop via @ecken

In this tutorial we'll take a look at making parametric tubes with threads using the coils feature in Fusion 360.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Getting Started in Digital Sculpting Using Blender

If you've ever flirted with the idea of doing some digital sculpting (as I have), check out this excellent beginner's guide to using the sculpting tools in Blender.
COMPUTERS

