Crawford County, MO

Deputies Seize Over 500 Grams of Meth, Marijuana

By Editorial
Sullivan Independent News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the afternoon hours of January 15, 2022, members of the Crawford County Sheriffs Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group opened up...

www.mysullivannews.com

Comments / 14

YOU
2d ago

Umm. I’m pretty sure that illinois passed a law when marijuana became legal that probable cause could not be “an odor”

Reply(3)
3
