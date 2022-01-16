ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers’ Keifer Sykes Hosts Coat Giveaway At Alma Mater In Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A basketball star who never forgot his Chicago roots is helping families stay a little warmer this weekend.

Indiana Pacer Keifer Sykes posed for photos with fans and families at a coast giveaway he hosted Saturday at his alma mater, Marshall High School, on the city’s West Side.

Sykes said playing for the Pacers is a blessing, but being able to help others back home is an even bigger joy.

“It’s heartwarming, I mean it gives me energy, it gives the city energy. The biggest thing is to see is the look on these kids’ faces, how it inspires them and motivate them. You know, for me to physically be here and to tell them they can come back and they can give back when they get in the same position. That’s pretty much what I do it for, to change generations,” Sykes said.

This was the third annual winter coat giveaway hosted by Sykes’ charitable foundation.

He said he is especially grateful to Marshall High and he hopes to inspire more professional athletes to go back to their hometowns and help their neighbors.

