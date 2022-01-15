Tsunami Advisory canceled for Humboldt, remains in effect for Del Norte

Issued By

Eureka – CA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Northern Humboldt County Coast

Description

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED… UPDATES…No further tsunami danger exists. However…some areas may continue to experience small water level changes along with currents that are stronger and more erratic than usual. AS LOCAL CONDITIONS CAN CAUSE A WIDE VARIATION IN TSUNAMI WAVE ACTION…THE ALL CLEAR DETERMINATIONS MUST BE MADE BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES. OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER… ARENA COVE… 3.7 FEET… HUMBOLDT BAY… 0.9 FEET. This will be the final statement issued for the local area for this event.

More Information

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL DEL NORTE COUNTY… …TSUNAMI ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR COASTAL HUMBOLDT AND MENDOCINO COUNTIES…

