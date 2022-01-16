ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hot 76ers own second half in road win at Heat

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tk9Y1_0dn1NqtW00

Joel Embiid saved 11 of his game-high 32 points for the final 6:18 Saturday night to win an entertaining duel with Omer Yurtseven and lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-98 victory over the Miami Heat in a duel of two teams playing for the second time in two nights.

Embiid completed a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 22 points and Seth Curry 21 for the 76ers, who beat the Boston Celtics 111-99 at home on Friday night and made an early morning flight to Miami to complete the two-day, two-game scheduling.

Yurtseven, an undrafted rookie sensation, nearly matched Embiid with 22 points and 11 rebounds, both team highs, for the Heat, who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

After leading by as many as 13 in the third quarter, Miami needed two free throws from Tyler Herro to get within 89-85 with 6:31 to play before Embiid took over.

The big man hit a jumper, two free throws and a layup that he turned into a three-point play in a 9-3 burst that allowed the guests to open an eight-point lead.

When Embiid connected again and Georges Niang threw in a 3-pointer with 2:49 to go, all of a sudden the 76ers were in complete control at 101-89.

The Heat, who were at home on Friday night and didn’t have to endure the trip that the 76ers did, held the upper hand for most of the game’s first 30 minutes. They led by as many as nine in the first half, then 64-51 after Max Strus hit a 3-pointer and three free throws in the first 3:44 of the third quarter.

But Curry hit a pair of 3-pointers and Niang added a third in a 19-6 burst that drew the 76ers even at 70-all, and Embiid did most of the heavy lifting after that.

Harris also contributed eight rebounds to the Philadelphia win, which was the ninth in its last 10 games.

All but six of Curry’s 21 points came on 5-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers. The 76ers outscored the Heat 39-27 from beyond the arc despite taking three fewer attempts (35-32).

Tyrese Maxey (13 points) and Niang (12) were the fourth and fifth 76ers to score in double figures.

Yurtseven’s double-double was the eighth in his last 10 games. He has pulled double-figure boards in 14 straight contests.

Herro and Caleb Martin had 16 points apiece off the bench, Strus 11 and P.J. Tucker 10 for the Heat, who were outshot 50.6 percent to 38.4 percent. Jimmy Butler amassed a game-high nine assists and two steals to go with eight points and five rebounds, but he shot just 1-for-11 from the field.

–Field Level Media

