Louisiana, MO

Adams, Harrell help Texas State hold off Louisiana 72-68

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 57...

ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 on Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the two programs. It was the third straight double-double for Sanago, who also blocked four shots. He was joined by Andre Jackson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (12-4, 3-2 Big East), which returned to the top 25 this week for the first time since mid December. R.J. Cole led UConn in scoring with 17 points. Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius had 17 for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3).
HARTFORD, CT
Sports
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
Former Rock Bridge running back transfers to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Rock Bridge standout Nate Peat is now a member of the Mizzou football team. The team announced the addition on Tuesday. Peat transferred back home to Columbia after spending three seasons at Stanford. This past year - Peat ran for 404 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards. Peat will have two years remaining of eligibility.
COLUMBIA, MO
Scarlet Nation

No. 18 Texas Tech overpowers No. 15 Iowa State, 72-60

No. 18 Texas Tech bounced back on Tuesday night with a 72-60 win over No. 15 Iowa State. The win comes after a road loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Bryson Williams notched a team-high 16 points in the victory while Kevin Obanor pitched in 15 along with eight rebounds.
AMES, IA
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Basketball
Sports
Takeaways: Adams, players talk 72-60 win over No. 15 Iowa State

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List. No. 18 Texas Tech is back in the win column following a victory over No. 15 Iowa State. The Red Raiders outlasted the Cyclones, 72-60. Here's what Mark Adams, Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor had to say...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt, wins 68-60

Tennessee fell to 2-3 in conference play on Saturday, entering a tricky road trip to Vanderbilt tonight. If history was any indication, the Vols were in for a fight tonight — and they were. A deadlocked first half opened this one in Nashville. You could expect nothing less from...
NASHVILLE, TN
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS

