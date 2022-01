We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. There’s a lot of talk about this team landing a 3rd star player like Beal, Dame, etc. What if that’s not actually the strategy for this front office? Could the strategy instead look more like the LAC with 2 stars and a lot of solid depth as a supporting cast? This market doesn’t attract superstars so why try and wait for that when it would be difficult to pull off. - Matt, Somerville.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO