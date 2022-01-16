ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGhee scores Division I-best 48 as Liberty edges FGCU

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored a school-record 48 points, 37 in the second...

ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Offer

Just a few weeks ago, Mario Cristobal made the bold decision to leave Oregon to become the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Over the past few weeks he’s been putting together his coaching staff, but there is still one major piece missing. Cristobal is still in search of a new offensive coordinator to lead the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 on Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the two programs. It was the third straight double-double for Sanago, who also blocked four shots. He was joined by Andre Jackson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (12-4, 3-2 Big East), which returned to the top 25 this week for the first time since mid December. R.J. Cole led UConn in scoring with 17 points. Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius had 17 for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3).
HARTFORD, CT
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
Wyoming News

Rock Bridge alum Peat among 14 spring newcomers to MU football

Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program. With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen. Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the All-Pac-12 first-team returner and led the conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football lands pair of transfers from UCLA

The University of Wisconsin added a pair of transfer players from UCLA on Wednesday, adding depth to two positions of need. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit in Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, while the offense added freshman receiver Keontez Lewis. Shaw posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer after the former four-star prospect played in 43...
NFL
WSET

Liberty's McGhee draws lofty comparisons to Steph Curry

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — When is a 27-point effort in a blowout win just another ho-hum night at the office?. Ask Liberty's Darius McGhee. The Senior continues to dazzle and amaze the college basketball world with his play. As of January 18th, McGhee is fourth in the nation with 23.0 points a game, and leads the nation with 437 points. That includes 79-three point shots, also first in the nation.
NBA

