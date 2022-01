Nets: Kevin Durant (Left Knee, Out); Nic Claxton (Hamstring, Out); DeAndre Bembry (Back, Questionable); Paul Millsap (Personal, Out); Joe Harris (Ankle, Out) The Washington Wizards (23-21) will look to build on its win against the Sixers when they face the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) Wednesday night at home. They last faced each other on Oct. 25, which resulted in a 90-104 loss for Washington. This time around Brooklyn, who is 15-6 on the road and third overall in Eastern Conference standings, will be without several key players such as Kevin Durant and Joe Harris but will have to guard Kyrie Irving, who has been suiting up for his team’s away games since Jan. 5.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO