Parking Ban Declared For South/Central Peninsula

Super cute brick Ranch home in McKenzie School! Don't miss this opportunity for a great value walking distance to town, schools, parks and more. 3BR, 1.5 Bath home on wide lot with long driveway and 2+ car Garage. Kitchen with new appliances, new countertop, and backsplash. The kitchen has eat-in breakfast area, and is the perfect spot to catch the sunrise with east-facing windows. The Bathrooms were refreshed with new faucets and counters. Living Room/Dining Room combo (potential to open up to kitchen). The large partially-finished basement has tons of potential for additional living space. Add a bathroom/guest bedroom/office. Large Backyard. Updates include New Roof (2018), New Sewer Line to Street (2020), Sump Pump (2020), Kitchen and Baths refreshed (2020), Tuckpointing, updated electrical in garage to accommodate electric car. Added Value potential! Move in, or expand! Tons of possibilities for 1st time homeowner or "right-sizer." Two PINS.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO