How Many Driver’s License Points Speeding Will Cost You In New York?
By Yasmin Young
96.1 The Breeze
5 days ago
I'm not going to lie, I am definitely a 'speed demon.' I got places to go and people to see. Not really, but I just have no patience for slow driving. But this is a warning to myself and other lead-footed New Yorkers. Speeding in our great state could wind up...
This is the month that my car inspection is up, so I know I need to get over to the mechanics and get the inspection done. I try to get this done at the beginning of the month, just because I am a nut. I remember years ago stories about auto shops running out of inspection stickers towards the end of the month.
Driving is both a blessing and a curse. We all have to drive from point A to point B. Whether it's to get to work and back, the grocery store, run errands, or actually go places we want to go, driving is a necessity. But driving, especially during heavy drive...
Drugs are a huge problem all over the United States, including here in New York. As the authorities continue to try to take drugs off the streets, more drugs come into our state to replace them. That's not to say the authorities are not working hard to bust drug traffickers. In New York, 17,411,808 grams of narcotics (cocaine, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, MDA/MDMA/MDE, methamphetamine, and oxycodone) have been intercepted, with a total street value of $289,230,651. That's a lot of drugs that won't make it into the hands of addicts. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency's New York Field Office, these are the top 5 drugs intercepted in 2021, so far. The ranking is based on the street value of the drugs, not the weight of the drugs. While marijuana has the most "weight" busted, it doesn't have the highest dollar value.
I've been watching "Serial Killers Week" on Oxygen and last night and a program came on about a female serial killer in the United Kingdom. It got me curious about the women serial killers here in New York. According to Murderpedia, here are seven female serial killers (or mass murderers) in the state.
So you now have a few of these things, just hanging out in a drawer somewhere? What are we talking about? Those old cell phones that worked really well when you first got them, but then over time, because of updates and battery life, they bothered you just enough that they no longer had a place in your life, so you replaced them.
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting that COVID-19 cases have decreased in Erie County. Positive cases were down for the week ending January 15, 2022, from the previous week by 16 percent. The City of Buffalo had 35 percent of all of the cases for the week in the county. The weekly positivity rate was 23.5 percent. The age group with the highest number of COVID-19 cases from January 9 through 15 was 20 to 29-years-old with 2895.
I've lived in New York State my whole life. Western New York is where I was born and raised, but over the years, it's been common to travel to different parts of the state. I can't stand when people who have never been to New York, assume it's all just New York City -- like it's just one giant city and everyone is rude and wears suits and ties. It's so much more than that. The countryside, the farm and cottage towns and all the miles of roadways that connect is all.
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0