Oklahoma State Upsets #1 Baylor, 61-54

Oklahoma State closed their treacherous three game road trip with top ranked Baylor. OSU hadn’t beat the number one ranked team since 2010 while Baylor had a 30 game win streak against unranked foes.

OSU came out hot and didn’t stop. Bryce Williams hit a jumper and a three to help OSU get going. Williams finished with nine points. but did go over 1,000 career points in the contest.

Later in the first it was more of the same, Moussa Cisse hit a tough layup and then a big time jam as part of his six point, six board performance. For Cisse, he only notched two blocks, but was a huge presence inside.

MA Moncrieffe also got in on the action insdie as OSU’s lead swelled to double digits.

The half ended with Bryce Thompson getting a big time slam off a steal. OSU led by as many as 17 points. The largest deficit Baylor has seen all season.

In the second half Keylan Boone drilled a three to keep Baylor at arms length. He had eight off the bench.

The top ranked team wouldn’t go away. LJ Cryer drilled a pair of three pointers to cut the lead to under 10. He led the Bears with 18. Matt Meyer drilled a three to pull the Bears to within three. He had 16.

But in the end transfer Bryce Thompson made two massive plays. He hauled in a steal which led to two free throws and then finished the game with a slam to help Oklahoma State upset number one ranked Baylor 61-54. It’s the first time Baylor has lost two straight inside the Ferrell Center in three years.

The Cowboys pick up their first win against the number one team on the road. OSU moves to 9-7 on the year and two and three in conference play. OSU gets four days off before they return home to face TCU.

