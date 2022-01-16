ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma State Upsets #1 Baylor, 61-54

KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8MKT_0dn1KM2700

Oklahoma State closed their treacherous three game road trip with top ranked Baylor. OSU hadn’t beat the number one ranked team since 2010 while Baylor had a 30 game win streak against unranked foes.

OSU came out hot and didn’t stop. Bryce Williams hit a jumper and a three to help OSU get going. Williams finished with nine points. but did go over 1,000 career points in the contest.

Later in the first it was more of the same, Moussa Cisse hit a tough layup and then a big time jam as part of his six point, six board performance. For Cisse, he only notched two blocks, but was a huge presence inside.

MA Moncrieffe also got in on the action insdie as OSU’s lead swelled to double digits.

The half ended with Bryce Thompson getting a big time slam off a steal. OSU led by as many as 17 points. The largest deficit Baylor has seen all season.

In the second half Keylan Boone drilled a three to keep Baylor at arms length. He had eight off the bench.

The top ranked team wouldn’t go away. LJ Cryer drilled a pair of three pointers to cut the lead to under 10. He led the Bears with 18. Matt Meyer drilled a three to pull the Bears to within three. He had 16.

But in the end transfer Bryce Thompson made two massive plays. He hauled in a steal which led to two free throws and then finished the game with a slam to help Oklahoma State upset number one ranked Baylor 61-54. It’s the first time Baylor has lost two straight inside the Ferrell Center in three years.

The Cowboys pick up their first win against the number one team on the road. OSU moves to 9-7 on the year and two and three in conference play. OSU gets four days off before they return home to face TCU.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

Thunder Routed By Spurs in San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the lead early in the first quarter and never got it back, falling behind by 34 points and losing to the San Antonio Spurs 118-96 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor#Osu#Cowboys#Tcu#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy