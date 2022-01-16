Special Weather Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata DANGEROUS ICING CONDITIONS BEGINNING TO DEVELOP Surface observation stations within the Rio Grande Valley and all of Deep South Texas indicate that temperatures have recently dropped to freezing in the cities of Harlingen, Weslaco, Falfurrias, and Hebbronville. These stations also indicate that temperatures are only 1 or 2 degrees above freezing in the cities of Brownsville, McAllen, and Edinburg. Meanwhile, National Weather Service Doppler radar in Brownsville shows light to moderate rainfall moving northeast out of Mexico. Surface observation stations suggest that some of the precipitation may be in the form of sleet. The freezing temperatures and precipitation will combine to produce dangerous icing conditions on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers on the Expressway, Interstate 69E, and Interstate 69C from now through the mid-morning hours of today. If driving to work or school during the morning commute, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers. Reduce your speed and be sure not to follow other vehicles too closely. If widespread icing occurs and the Expressway or interstates are closed by TXDOT or other authorities, remain on the frontage roads and do not drive around barricades positioned on the Expressway or interstate entrance ramps by TXDOT.

