Special Weather Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong shower will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 745 PM EST At 645 PM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong shower capable of producing a funnel cloud over Pennsuco, or near Doral, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Sunrise, Miami Gardens, Weston, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, West Park, Medley, Royal Palm Ranches, Palm Springs North, Sunshine Acres, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Country Club, Pennsuco and Miramar Parkway And University Drive. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
