Special Weather Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 16:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong shower will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 745 PM EST At 645 PM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong shower capable of producing a funnel cloud over Pennsuco, or near Doral, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Sunrise, Miami Gardens, Weston, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, West Park, Medley, Royal Palm Ranches, Palm Springs North, Sunshine Acres, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Country Club, Pennsuco and Miramar Parkway And University Drive. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Some Snow Tonight and Friday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Snow will begin after 6 PM tonight and continue into Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be hazardous, particularly for the Friday morning commute. Roads may become slick and snow covered. This includes Interstate 80.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland ICY SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING WIND CHILLS APPROACHING 5 BELOW ZERO EARLY THIS MORNING Icy spots are possible early this morning due to standing water from recent precipitation and temperatures well below freezing. Motorists should exercise caution if into the morning commute. North winds around 10 mph and falling temperatures will result in wind chills around 5 below zero during the early morning hours. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves to minimize exposure to the wind.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy A thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kenedy County through 1115 PM CST At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Kenedy County Sheriffs Office, or over Sarita, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sarita and Kenedy County Sheriffs Office. This includes I69E between mile markers 712 and 722. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem ICY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED SURFACES OVERNIGHT Icy spots are possible on untreated roads and sidewalks over night in northern Delmarva and South Jersey. Some surfaces in these areas remain wet from the rain and snow earlier Thursday and temperatures are quickly falling below freezing. Thus, patches of black ice may develop overnight continuing through Friday morning. Please exercise caution if you are driving overnight. If a surface appears wet, assume it may be icy.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-21 05:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County Some Snow Tonight and Friday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Tonight into Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions with slick roads could impact the Friday morning commute. This includes the Interstate 80 corridor.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland ICY SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING WIND CHILLS APPROACHING 5 BELOW ZERO EARLY THIS MORNING Icy spots are possible early this morning due to standing water from recent precipitation and temperatures well below freezing. Motorists should exercise caution if into the morning commute. North winds around 10 mph and falling temperatures will result in wind chills around 5 below zero during the early morning hours. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves to minimize exposure to the wind.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County Moderate snow showers creating lowered visibility and slippery roads Moderate snow showers are causing lowered visibility and slippery roads in parts of White Pine County. Please use caution when traveling through 8 AM. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata DANGEROUS ICING CONDITIONS BEGINNING TO DEVELOP Surface observation stations within the Rio Grande Valley and all of Deep South Texas indicate that temperatures have recently dropped to freezing in the cities of Harlingen, Weslaco, Falfurrias, and Hebbronville. These stations also indicate that temperatures are only 1 or 2 degrees above freezing in the cities of Brownsville, McAllen, and Edinburg. Meanwhile, National Weather Service Doppler radar in Brownsville shows light to moderate rainfall moving northeast out of Mexico. Surface observation stations suggest that some of the precipitation may be in the form of sleet. The freezing temperatures and precipitation will combine to produce dangerous icing conditions on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers on the Expressway, Interstate 69E, and Interstate 69C from now through the mid-morning hours of today. If driving to work or school during the morning commute, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers. Reduce your speed and be sure not to follow other vehicles too closely. If widespread icing occurs and the Expressway or interstates are closed by TXDOT or other authorities, remain on the frontage roads and do not drive around barricades positioned on the Expressway or interstate entrance ramps by TXDOT.

