Adams, Harrell help Texas State hold off Louisiana 72-68

 5 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 57 seconds and Mason Harrell sank two foul shots...

The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
State
Louisiana State
Scarlet Nation

No. 18 Texas Tech overpowers No. 15 Iowa State, 72-60

No. 18 Texas Tech bounced back on Tuesday night with a 72-60 win over No. 15 Iowa State. The win comes after a road loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Bryson Williams notched a team-high 16 points in the victory while Kevin Obanor pitched in 15 along with eight rebounds.
AMES, IA
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
Scarlet Nation

Takeaways: Adams, players talk 72-60 win over No. 15 Iowa State

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List. No. 18 Texas Tech is back in the win column following a victory over No. 15 Iowa State. The Red Raiders outlasted the Cyclones, 72-60. Here's what Mark Adams, Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor had to say...
Argus Press

Morgan State hosts Howard following Settle's 25-point showing

Howard Bison (6-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-8, 1-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Morgan State Bears after William Settle scored 25 points in Howard's 71-68 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Morgan State is 0-1 in...
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt, wins 68-60

Tennessee fell to 2-3 in conference play on Saturday, entering a tricky road trip to Vanderbilt tonight. If history was any indication, the Vols were in for a fight tonight — and they were. A deadlocked first half opened this one in Nashville. You could expect nothing less from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Argus Press

Portland visits BYU following Barcello's 22-point showing

Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Portland Pilots after Alex Barcello scored 22 points in BYU's 79-71 victory against the San Diego Toreros. The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 36.5...
Argus Press

Northern Arizona hosts Montana following Cone's 26-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Montana Grizzlies after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona's 89-84 loss to the Montana State Bobcats. The Lumberjacks have gone 4-4 at home. Northern Arizona has a 3-7...
Argus Press

Wright, CSU Northridge Matadors host the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 3-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-11, 1-4 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors host Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Matadors have gone 3-4 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 2-8 record against teams above .500.
