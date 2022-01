The latest evidence we’ve discovered of Google’s Pixel foldable reveals a device that looks more like the Oppo Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Fold. For over a year now, we’ve been tracking the development of Google’s first ever foldable Pixel phone. Over the course of that time, it’s gone by two separate internal codenames – first “Passport” and more recently a bird-themed codename, “Pipit.” While the final name is far from confirmed, for simplicity, let’s call it the Google Pixel Fold.

