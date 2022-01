Houston Rockets (13-32) vs. Utah Jazz (29-15), January 19, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT. The Rockets head into the belly of the beast tonight to take on the Jazz, and though this team isn’t as hated as they used to be, it’s still a bitter rival, and I’d love nothing more than to see Houston knock them off tonight. Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately if the Rockets get blown out), I won’t be able to watch the game tonight. I have an early morning EST flight tomorrow, so I have my alarm set for 3:15am. Bedtime awaits.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO