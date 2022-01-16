ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

By MITCH STACY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDhRK_0dn1IxBE00
Las Vegas Raiders' Zay Jones (7) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won’t end.

A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn’t catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own.

That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appearance, a one-and-done wild-card game after the 2016 season.

Saturday’s loss was tough to swallow.

Las Vegas cut the Bengals’ lead to 26-19 late with a Daniel Carlson field goal and then got the ball back with under two minutes left in the game. Quarterback Derek Carr drove them to the Bengals 9 before he was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt on fourth down.

“It sucks that it came down to that,” Carr said.

Las Vegas also was on the wrong end of a questionable officiating call.

Late in the first half, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass just before stepping out of bounds and the official at the sideline appeared to blow his whistle before Tyler Boyd caught the touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Players on the field for the Raiders protested a bit to no avail.

The Raiders (10-8) had to overcame several troubling off-the-field issues this season to even get to the playoffs at all.

Coach Jon Gruden resigned after racist, anti-gay and misogynistic comments in emails were leaked. Receiver Henry Ruggs III was cut after being charged with a DUI resulting in a death. Defensive back Damon Arnette was released after a social-media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.

Under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders won their last four regular-season games — each decided by four points or fewer — and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime in the final week to win a wild-card spot.

Another postseason win will have to wait at least another season, with or without Bisaccia, who said he believes the team is moving in the right direction. Getting to the playoffs, he said, is proof.

“They put the culture on the right track — a winning mentality,” Bisaccia said. “They were responsible for it.”

Cincinnati and the Bengals organization had felt the same frustration. The team got its first postseason win since the 1990 season.

The Raiders will keep trying to get over the hump. Tight end Darren Waller, who had seven catches for 76 yards on Saturday, said they’ll look to build on the good they took from this season.

“Like a team could go to the Super Bowl and be like ‘we’re gonna be back,’ but then the next year it’s tough for them, because it’s the NFL,” Waller said. “So we gotta be able to take that into next year, but also not with any kind of entitlement. We gotta be able to start from square one and know that we had what it takes to weather any kind of storm and to take that into next year.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

LSU Football: Joe Burrow finally lost to an NFL teammate in something

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow is well-known for his extreme competitiveness. Over the last couple of years, we’ve heard a litany of stories about Burrow and his competitive edge no matter what the game/event. Remember the time Burrow lost a game of ping pong to LSU punter Zach...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Tuesday

The Bengals lost a number of defensive linemen to injury in Saturday’s historic playoff win. On Sunday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Hendrickson entered concussion protocol. But now it appears the Pro Bowl D-end is already back on the practice field. On Tuesday Bengals reporter Ben Baby tweeted,...
NFL
FOX Sports

Derrick Henry, Nick Bosa headline NFL divisional-round injury report

The NFL playoffs have moved on to the divisional round, and the stakes are higher than ever. Here is the lowdown on the big injuries to keep an eye on ahead of this weekend's playoff action, including some players expected to return from their ailments, with an analysis of the impact on their production.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals
24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maxx Crosby breaks silence on who the next Raiders head coach should be

The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly on the hunt for a new head coach. Interim head coach Rick Bisaccia did a fine job in leading the Raiders to the postseason amid distractions and adversity, though it’s certainly not a given that he’ll return next season. In fact, with rumors swirling around Jim Harbaugh and other names, there are some out there who think Bisaccia is a long shot to return. In an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby made it clear who he thinks the next Raiders head coach should be.
NFL
NBC Sports

Champ Kelly set to interview with Raiders Thursday, Dave Ziegler Friday

The Raiders’ search for a new General Manager is set to include an interview with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kelly is slated to meet with the team on Thursday. Kelly is also on the list of G.M. candidates with his current team, which he joined in 2015, and he’s interviewed for other openings in recent years.
NFL
FanSided

5 Raiders free agents Las Vegas needs to bring back

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have a huge offseason. Here are five impending free agents the team should bring back for the 2022 season. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ season reached its end when they lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Now, the Raiders let the NFL world know that there are going to be some changes to their organization this upcoming offseason. General manager Mike Mayock was fired by the organization, and the team began requesting interviews with head coaching candidates, with Rich Bisaccia still holding the interim tag.
NFL
FanSided

Trae Waynes’ contract named the worst on the Bengals roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have made plenty of sneaky good offseason moves in recent history, but this player bucks the trend. Cornerback Trae Waynes enjoyed a productive five-year career on the Minnesota Vikings, prompting Cincinnati to sign him in 2020. The Bengals hoped he would be just as dependable as he...
NFL
NFL

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy