Winter Storm Preparednesss

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO