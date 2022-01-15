ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

West Indies v Ireland: In-form Tector relishing Kingston decider

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland's rising star Harry Tector is confident of clinching a series win against the West Indies in Sunday's final ODI at Sabina Park. The 22-year-old hit a sixth ODI half-century from his last nine matches to help the Covid-hit tourists level the three-game series on Thursday. "I can't wait...

www.bbc.com

