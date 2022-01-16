ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former NFL, Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Nashville

By Ethan Illers
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpnM1_0dn1HNoD00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback was arrested Saturday in Nashville and is now facing aggravated assault charges.

An arrest warrant says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Norwood Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, the victim told them she was at a party at her neighbor’s house across the street and, when the party was ending, she got into the passenger seat of a car and had someone drive her across the street.

Columbus police: Woman uses car as weapon, hits two

As the car she was in crossed the threshold of her driveway, she saw 49-year-old Harry Jerome Barker, commonly known as Jay Barker, put his car in reverse and accelerate toward them, trying to hit them. Barker missed and the victim stated Barker drove away on Norwood Drive before she called police.

Arrest records say Barker was placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence. He is now being held on a $10,000 bond and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Experts warn against using Benadryl and milk to treat COVID, despite NC lawmaker’s post

During his NFL career, Barker played for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He later played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and the short-lived Birmingham Thunderbolts of the first wave of the XFL. He is best known for his time in college as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball game against Nebraska postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball game against Nebraska has been postponed.   Huskers.com reports the Saturday game at Ohio State has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Nebraska program.   “With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced 41 years to life for murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A judge sentenced a man convicted of murder to 41 years to life in prison. In July of 2020, Jaylon Walker, 24, shot Devontay Stanton, 23, who later died from his injuries. Walker was arrested the next month in connection with the shooting.  Walker was convicted of a list of felonies in Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, OH
City
Toronto, OH
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus holds virtual town hall with inspector general finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is one step closer to having its first Inspector General. The Inspector General and its team will be responsible for investigating claims of police misconduct and presenting findings to Columbus’ Civilian Police Review Board. There were 29 applicants for the Inspector General position. There was a virtual […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets release revised 2022 schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced Wednesday the revised schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season. The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates for games postponed in December and January, as well as future games that were adjusted to accommodate team travel schedules league wide. See below for […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

ODH to give COVID-19 update during Thursday news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — ODH to provide update on COVID-19 in Ohio  The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Thursday.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Major General John C. Harris, Jr., with the Ohio National Guard, Dr. Alice […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Barker
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Newark 85-year-old man located

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)–The Newark Division of Police says an endangered missing man has been located. Roger Boggs, 85, left his home on New Haven Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening to pick up food at Bob Evans on N. 21st. Friday morning police announced Boggs had been located.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Has omicron peaked in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jan. 10, 2022, marked the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 during this latest surge of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA). Since then, those numbers have gone down every day. OHA said it is cautiously optimistic about Ohio peaking for this surge, but adds each region in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio schools: Record 27,000 new COVID-19 cases reported this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. K-12 schools reported 27,774 new cases to the Ohio Department of Health in the week ending Sunday, Jan. 16, according to data released Thursday. Last week saw 23,268 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Wkrn#University Of Alabama#Covid#Nc#The Green Bay Packers#New England Patriots#Carolina Panthers#Xfl
NBC4 Columbus

Car stolen using a tow truck, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help identifying three people they say used a tow truck to steal a car from the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say that about 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, two men and one woman drove onto the lot, in the 4000 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio traffic deaths up 10% from 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was a 10% increase of traffic deaths in Ohio for 2021 and that’s with fewer vehicles on the road.   Traffic signs around the state have a new message for drivers: In 2021 there were 1,361 traffic deaths on Ohio roadways.   That number represents a 10% increase from 2020 […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for man who stole 20 fake cellphones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said stole items — including 20 fake cellphones — from a southeast Columbus store. In a Twitter post, police shared surveillance video of the suspect breaking the front glass door of a Boost Mobile store on the 900 block of Alum Creek Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FCSO: Fentanyl bag exploded during vehicle search

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — No deputies were injured after nearly being exposed to fentanyl when a baggy exploded during a search of a suspect’s vehicle.   According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2 a.m., Sunday, a vehicle was stopped in the area of U.S. 23 and I-270 for the driver who […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy