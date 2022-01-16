ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn, MO

Pittsburg State women pocket another win, men suffer heartbreaking loss to Washburn

Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJjdJ_0dn1Ef6s00

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s and men’s basketball teams split a pair of games on Saturday against Washburn.

The women lead Washburn 32-25 at halftime, and were able to log another win, 69-56. The Gorillas had three players score in double digits in the win: Jayme Jackson had a game-high 17 points, Sydnee Crain put up 16, and Tristan Gegg chipped in 12. The win marked Pittsburg State’s second in a row, the first of which was against Emporia State on Thursday. The team hadn’t played a game in 10 days due to COVID-19 issues.

Crain says, “It really feels amazing. We’re having lots of fun, I would say. Obviously, winning is lots of fun, so we can’t really complain right now.”

Amanda Davied, head coach, says, “I think the girls did an outstanding job this week, of just showing a testimony to some of the team things, culture things. When you’re going through adversity, three conference losses in a row is tough. You can either let it continue to slide or you can try to figure out something to maybe fix it, and I think our girls did a great job of taking it to heart and giving themselves a lift, lifting themselves up.”

The men’s team lost their third straight game against Washburn. After trailing by just one point at halftime, Washburn managed to compile an 11 point lead. Pittsburg State was able to chip away at the lead, but ultimately lost 80-79 after a last-second shot by Iziah James was off the mark.

Kim Anderson, head coach, says, “They threw the bomb and we switched like we should. And we got the ball. By that time though, we didn’t have that much time left. So the idea obviously is Iziah had the ball, take it to the basket, take a shot. Get a shot. I don’t think calling a time out or setting the play up would’ve been advantageous.”

The team had four players score in double digits: Ryan Pippins led the Gorillas in scoring with 22 points, Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. had 18, Cameron Huefner posted 14, and Iziah James put up 11.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to play on Thursday, January 20 at Nebraska-Kearney. The women will play at 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Tony Dubray Classic boys basketball tournament Day 1 results

LIBERAL, MO. — The 49th annual Tony Dubray boy’s basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here are the results from day one. Pierce City – 46, Thomas Jefferson 68 Galena – 95, Northeast Vernon County 28 St. Mary’s Colgan – 65, Bronaugh 27 Northeast-Arma 48, Liberal 58 The boys tournament will continue on Thursday with […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washburn, MO
Sports
Pittsburg, KS
Sports
City
Washburn, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Pittsburg, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Pittsburg, KS
College Sports
City
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
Basketball
State
Nebraska State
Four States Home Page

Missouri Southern comes up short against Emporia State

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team came out on a mission to bounce back after Thursday’s loss to Washburn. However, that would be no easy task as The Lions hosted Emporia State. Southern kept it close through the entire first half, but the Hornets were able to gain the upper hand in […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Joplin girls fall to Branson, boys roll past Pirates

The Joplin boys and girls basketball teams continued conference play Friday evening welcoming Branson to Kaminsky Gymnasium. The Lady Eagles fell to the Pirates 50-46, while the boys team cruised to a win over Branson 79-58. The boys team will next play in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament Jan 20-22. The Lady Eagles Hillcrest on […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburg State
Four States Home Page

Within the ashes full of memories, a wedding ring is found

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s all thanks to some volunteers working to clear burned cars in areas impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires. Time is ticking. In just days, crews will begin removing debris from properties left devastated by the Marshall Fire. It is why Karla Bennet was so glad to have help from Samaritan’s […]
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Biden takes flak from right and left for ‘failed’ immigration policies during first year in office

Joe Biden changed the aggressive rhetoric on migration in his first year in office but failed to deliver on a promised legalization for millions of undocumented migrants. He also did not achieve either a more secure U.S.-Mexico border or a more humane immigration system, policy experts, politicians and some advocates said Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

923
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy