Pittsburg State women pocket another win, men suffer heartbreaking loss to Washburn

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s and men’s basketball teams split a pair of games on Saturday against Washburn.

The women lead Washburn 32-25 at halftime, and were able to log another win, 69-56. The Gorillas had three players score in double digits in the win: Jayme Jackson had a game-high 17 points, Sydnee Crain put up 16, and Tristan Gegg chipped in 12. The win marked Pittsburg State’s second in a row, the first of which was against Emporia State on Thursday. The team hadn’t played a game in 10 days due to COVID-19 issues.

Crain says, “It really feels amazing. We’re having lots of fun, I would say. Obviously, winning is lots of fun, so we can’t really complain right now.”

Amanda Davied, head coach, says, “I think the girls did an outstanding job this week, of just showing a testimony to some of the team things, culture things. When you’re going through adversity, three conference losses in a row is tough. You can either let it continue to slide or you can try to figure out something to maybe fix it, and I think our girls did a great job of taking it to heart and giving themselves a lift, lifting themselves up.”

The men’s team lost their third straight game against Washburn. After trailing by just one point at halftime, Washburn managed to compile an 11 point lead. Pittsburg State was able to chip away at the lead, but ultimately lost 80-79 after a last-second shot by Iziah James was off the mark.

Kim Anderson, head coach, says, “They threw the bomb and we switched like we should. And we got the ball. By that time though, we didn’t have that much time left. So the idea obviously is Iziah had the ball, take it to the basket, take a shot. Get a shot. I don’t think calling a time out or setting the play up would’ve been advantageous.”

The team had four players score in double digits: Ryan Pippins led the Gorillas in scoring with 22 points, Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. had 18, Cameron Huefner posted 14, and Iziah James put up 11.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to play on Thursday, January 20 at Nebraska-Kearney. The women will play at 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow.

