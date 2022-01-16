ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Heavy police presence near Garson Avenue

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP9RD_0dn1EULl00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a heavy police presence near Garson Avenue in Rochester Saturday night.

RPD spotted a man in the area wanted for a “violent felony assault” in the 500 block of Garson Ave. as he attempted to get into a car with another man.

According to authorities as RPD officers approached them, the suspects took off down the road but then crashed into a tree, forcing them to get out and run away on foot.

One of the men was arrested at the vehicle while the other was caught a short distance away from the crash.

A helicopter was called in to help search the area briefly.

The identity of both men has not been released or what serious felony assault one of them was wanted for.

Garson Avenue by Stout Street is currently blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

Check back with news 8 for more information as we develop this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester man injured following shooting on Frost Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Frost Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. According to police, several officers were approached by a male resident who stated he had been shot in the 200 block of Frost Avenue. An investigation confirmed that he was shot at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Florida man arrested in connection to out-of-state homicide

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Florida man hiding in the City of Utica has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Sarasota County, FL. On Thursday, January 20, members of Utica’s Police Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sherriff Warrants Unit, the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rpd#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
News 8 WROC

Bus driver arrested for bringing kids to school while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th. On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that […]
WEST MONROE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

Sheriff Maciol re-elected to NYSSA Executive Committee

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Robert Maciol has been re-elected to the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee at the 2022 88th Annual Winter Training Conference in Albany. Sheriff Maciol works with other Sheriffs from across NYS to further the association’s efforts in improving and […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy