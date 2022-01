Owen Farrell has been backed by Eddie Jones to make a successful comeback from ankle surgery in time to lead England into the Six Nations.Farrell has been retained as captain despite being sidelined since limping off against Australia last autumn with Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday earmarked for his comeback.Testament to Jones’ loyalty to the 30-year-old playmaker is that he will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness for the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5.In contrast, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly have been left out of the 36-man training squad due to...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO