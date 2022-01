The Knicks play the third of four straight home games, this time against the Pelicans, hoping to pull things together after two losses. The New York Knicks (22-23) host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-28), looking to get back on track. The Knicks suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Timberwolves on Tuesday, fumbling the game away on both ends of the floor. New York will be without Nerlens Noel (knee) for tonight’s game and we will likely have to wait at least one more game (likely more) to see the debut of the newest Knick, Cam Reddish, who is nursing an ankle injury.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO