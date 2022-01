ASHLAND — Some sporting events are harder to analyze than others. The nuances and momentum changes of the game can make it difficult to determine the whys of the outcome. Madison’s girls basketball team strolled into Ashland Thursday evening and dominated the initial six minutes of action to the tune of an 18-2 advantage en route to a 52-32 win in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Arrow Arena.

