Trojan® GC2 48V Lithium-Ion Golf Battery promises golf car owners the ultimate in performance, fast charging and traveling up to 15% farther than other lithium-ion batteries. SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Golf car owners who seek the ultimate performance will find it in the newest release from industry leader Trojan Battery Company: the Trojan® GC2 48V Lithium-Ion Golf Battery. The longest-range lithium-ion golf car battery, the Trojan GC2 48V travels up to 15% farther than its competitors. It's ultra-durable, charges fast, powers relentlessly up hills and is maintenance-free, giving owners the confidence that their golf car is always ready to go where they want, when they want.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO