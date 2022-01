What better way to snap a losing streak than to do it against your former team?. Flyers forward Cam Atkinson posed the question right before hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team that drafted him and he spent the last 10 years with, for the first time. His new team is in the middle of a nine-game skid, but Atkinson said he’ll be bringing his A-game, and he knows his current teammates will back him up.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO