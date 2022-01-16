Southeast Louisiana holds off Mississippi Valley St, 79-74

NEW YORK (AP) — The Northeast Conference is still assigning a forfeit to teams if they can’t play because of the coronavirus. There have already been a half dozen women’s basketball games forfeited. The Horizon League, which is the only other conference potentially forcing a forfeit, is leaving it up to the commissioner to decide whether a team forfeits or the game is declared a no-contest. A few schools have had to forfeit games. The NEC plays its postseason tournament on the higher seeds’ homecourt, so potentially the best teams may not be the home team when a trip to the NCAAs is on the line.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO