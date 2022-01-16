ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast Louisiana holds off Mississippi Valley St, 79-74

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor gave Southeast Louisiana the lead with a three-point play and scored...

Times News

Marian holds off Tri-Valley

The Marian girls were far from sharp at the outset of Tuesday’s Schuylkill League Division 2-3 crossover game. In fact, the Fillies didn’t look like they’d be a threat at all against visiting Tri-Valley. But it’s not how you start, but how you finish that creates the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Mississippi State
Louisiana State
WNCT

Miami builds 27-point halftime lead, cruises past UNC 85-57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory […]
MIAMI, FL
Mills, Cleveland help Florida State win 5th straight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 21 points, freshman Matthew Cleveland added a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and Florida State beat North Florida 86-73 for its fifth straight victory. Mills scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the final five minutes to help Florida State go ahead by double figures. Cleveland started an 18-3 second-half run, to build a 74-56 lead, by rebounding his missed free throw and dunking it. North Florida stayed close by making 14 3-pointers but were undone by 19 turnovers Florida State turned into 21 points. Cleveland had two of Florida State’s 10 steals. Jarius Hicklen, a transfer from Oklahoma Baptist, scored a season-high 27 points with six 3-pointers for North Florida.
Mitchellrepublic.com

Jackrabbit men hold off Summit League newcomer St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Summit League newcomer St. Thomas gave South Dakota State a tough battle Thursday night but the Jackrabbits pulled away in the final 5 minutes of gameplay and picked up a 92-77 conference win at Schoenecker Arena. SDSU shot 77.3% in the second half, converting 17...
South Alabama tops Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70

LAFAYETTE, La. — Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama topped Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70. Javon Franklin had 14 points for South Alabama (13-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kayo Goncalves added 13 points. Jay Jay Chandler had 11 points. South Alabama totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team. Jordan Brown had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 3-3). Theo Akwuba added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dou Gueye had nine rebounds.
Juzang scores 28 as No. 9 UCLA holds off skidding Utah 63-58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored a season-high 28 points and No. 9 UCLA outlasted Utah 63-58. Jules Bernard added 14 points for the Bruins, who had a difficult time shaking the last-place Utes even after a brilliant start. Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 18 points but missed an open jumper from the top of the key that could have tied the game late. Both Gach had 11 points for Utah, which has lost seven straight. Trailing 54-51, the Bruins went on a 7-0 run capped by Juzang’s drive. The Utes had a couple of chances to tie it in the final 30 seconds, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. drew an offensive foul on Gach and the Utes missed two 3-pointers.
Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as Kansas City narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Kansas City (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points. Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.
NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Northeast Conference is still assigning a forfeit to teams if they can’t play because of the coronavirus. There have already been a half dozen women’s basketball games forfeited. The Horizon League, which is the only other conference potentially forcing a forfeit, is leaving it up to the commissioner to decide whether a team forfeits or the game is declared a no-contest. A few schools have had to forfeit games. The NEC plays its postseason tournament on the higher seeds’ homecourt, so potentially the best teams may not be the home team when a trip to the NCAAs is on the line.
Holmgren, Timme lead No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues. Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games. This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd consecutive home win for the team. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco which is off to its best start in decades.
Delaware Gazette

DeSales holds off Buckeye Valley, 45-40

Atticus Schuler scored a game-best 21 points and PJ Noles added 12 as the host St. Francis DeSales boys basketball team held off Buckeye Valley 45-40 in non-league action Thursday night in Columbus. The second quarter proved to the difference as the Stallions, who trailed 13-12 heading into it, outscored...
