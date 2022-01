If you don’t believe in the Rangers yet, you may want to start because they’re pretty darn good. The Rangers scored five unanswered goals and reached the midway point of the season with a come from behind, 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Garden last night. According to @NYRStatsInfo, it was the Rangers’ 12th comeback of the season, tied for fourth most in the NHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO