Augusta, GA

No.12 Jaguars avenge early season loss to CSU with 77-65 win

By Colin Cody
 5 days ago

Augusta, Ga – The Augusta University men’s basketball team defeated Columbus State 77-65, avenging an earlier loss to the Cougars this season. Augusta improves to 13-2, 3-2 in PBC play while Columbus State moved to 11-4, 3-3 inside conference play.

A defensive rebound and dunk by Tyshau Crawford started the 9 point Jaguar run in the beginning of the contest. A 3-pointer by Tyree Myers gave Augusta a 7 point lead with 7 minutes to play. The Cougars slowly worked themselves back into the game, outscoring AU 23-10 in the final five minutes of the half.

Back-to-back threes by Miguel Arnold and Troy Cracknell tied the game at 51 with 15:42 left in the game. The Cougars kept it tight until an offensive spurt in the final five minutes pushed the Jaguars to victory.

Again, AU’s balanced offense proved problematic for the opponent. Five different Jaguar players were in double-digit scoring. Ja’Queze Kirby knocked in 18 points. Troy Cracknell had an impressive double-double, scoring 15 points and corralling 12 rebounds. Tyshaun Crawford also turned in 15 points. Tyree Myers score 12 points to go along with 6 assists. Darren Lucas-White carded 13 points.

The Jaguars are back in action on Wednesday Jan 19 th when they host Georgia Southwestern in Christenberry Fieldhouse at 7:30pm.
The game also marks the Stuff the Stadium Event. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and throw it on the court when the men’s team scores its first points. All stuffed animals will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta.

