Mt. Olive police car hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant after chase

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mt. Olive police officer was airlifted to Vidant Medical center after crashing a vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect.

Police Chief Jason Hughes said officers were called to the Walmart in Mt. Olive to deal with a situation. The suspect jumped into one of the police vehicles and drove away.

An officer pursued the hijacking suspect. The officer lost control of the car during the pursuit and crashed.

There is no current update on the officer’s condition.

The suspect is in custody.

This is an active investigation.

