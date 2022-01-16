ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE: 7 Surprise Entrants We'd Love to See in the 2022 Royal Rumble Matches

By Matthew Aguilar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Rumble is almost here, and with just a few more weeks to go before the big event, WWE is starting to reveal more and more of the superstars who will be featured in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. So far there have been 14 superstars who have...

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
Why Does Vince McMahon Consistently Book WWE Superstars to Lose in Their Hometown?

WWE has its own quirks when it comes to booking and storytelling, most of which can be traced back to the personal preferences of Vince McMahon. Nearly all of McMahon's booking habits have their outspoken defenders and critics, but there's one that is very rarely publicly defended on social media or in interviews — the inclination to have a wrestler lose whenever they're competing in their hometown. Other wrestling promotions, most notably AEW, tend to take things the complete opposite direction by celebrating a wrestler whenever they're in front of their hometown or home-state crowd (Britt Baker in Pittsburgh, CM Punk in Chicago, MJF on Long Island, Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, etc.). So why does McMahon do this?
WWE
Paul Heyman Explains the Importance Behind Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their long-awaited dream match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 with the WWE Championship on the line. Fans compared Lashley to "The Beast" ever since he first arrived in WWE and "The All Mighty" publicly pushed for a match between the two for years to no avail. But while Lesnar has been dismissive of Lashley — calling him a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" — Paul Heyman was able to put into words this week why this match is such a big deal.
WWE
AEW Dynamite: Cody Rhodes Calls Out WWE Over the Gunther Controversy, Hints at Contract Situation

Cody Rhodes cut a promo midway through this week's AEW Dynamite, addressing a number of topics before throwing out a challenge for AEW Beach Break next week. He started off by sarcastically asking, "what do you guys want to talk about?" playfully hinting at the reports that dropped earlier this week about him not working under an AEW contract. As for his free-agent status, Rhodes never said anything directly, but at one point he brought up a contract Tony Khan had sent his way for a match and he added, "Maybe it's not the contract I wanted."
WWE
Cody Rhodes Drops Cryptic Message After Free Agency News Breaks

News broke on Monday that Cody Rhodes, current TNT Champion and one of AEW's executive vice presidents, was working without a contract with All Elite and was technically a free agent. Both Rhodes and AEW were quiet on the matter when the news first broke, but "The American Nightmare" popped up on Tuesday with a message for his texting community "Bet on yourself, always." Rhodes is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite this week for the first time since missing his Battle of the Belts title defense due to COVID-19. In his absence, Sammy Guevera won the interim TNT Championship and defended the title against Daniel Garcia last week.
WWE
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
Diamond Dallas Page Names Three AEW Stars He'd Recruit for WWE

Diamond Dallas Page was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast this week and was asked to name three wrestlers from the AEW roster he'd recruit over to WWE if he had the hypothetical power to do so. Page wound up naming MJF, Dr. Britt Baker and Cody Rhodes, the last of whom has already worked for WWE while the other two reportedly already have interest from the promotion.
WWE
Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Summer Rae Speaks Out On Returning To WWE For Women's Royal Rumble Match

Summer Rae made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Rae talked about returning for the Women’s Royal Rumble match and how she thinks people won’t recognize her because she has red hair now. “People don’t recognize me...
WWE
Report: Latest Update on WrestleMania 38 Plans Could Lead to Royal Rumble Spoiler

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has been the rumored main event of WrestleMania 38 for months. The pair were supposed to clash at Day 1 to kick off the year back on New Year's Day, but Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in Lesnar getting pushed into the WWE Championship four-way match and pinning Big E for his ninth WWE world championship. "The Beast" then proposed an idea on SmackDown that had already been floating around on social media — have the two collide at WrestleMania with both titles on the line. Reigns shot down that idea, and according to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer a Champion vs. Champion match isn't in the cards for the two-night event in April.
WWE
WWE NXT Fans Are Not Happy About Walter's Gunther Name Change

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured Imperium and the Diamond Mine In the main event as Walter and Roderick Strong clashed one-on-one. It was a very strong showing for Strong, who came this close numerous times to beating the imposing Imperium leader, but despite those setbacks, Walter would emerge victoriously. Things were proceeding as normal untiL Walter said the winner of the match was Gunther, and that set the internet ablaze, as earlier reports said that WWE had filed for a trademark for the name Gunther Stark, but no one knew who that was referring to. Well, it seems now we do, and WWE fans are not happy with the name change. You can find some of the most entertaining reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE
Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
Francis Ngannou's destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
Kofi Kingston on How Much Longer He'll Stay in WWE

Kofi Kingston is one of the most decorated wrestlers on WWE's roster today. The New Day member has been under the company banner since 2006, and on top of being a former WWE Champion and Grand Slam Champion, he tied The Miz for winning the most titles of any WWE wrestler for the entire 2010s. But how much longer will Kingston keep going? He dived into that in a new interview with the Huntington Herald-Dispatch this week.
WWE

