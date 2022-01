BTS's Jimin is showing his popularity as the Middle East's Darling as his songs earn him a coveted title. Aside from scoring major accomplishments on popular music streaming platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube, Jimin's solo songs are also well-loved and streamed by Middle Eastern fans. On the 15th of January, streaming data from Anghami, the first legal music streaming platform in the Arab World, showed that he had achieved four million streams with his four solo tracks, making him the first and only Korean individual to do this purely with B-sides.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO