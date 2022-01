LAS CRUCES – Seven Aggies came off the bench to score a combined 52 points and lead New Mexico State to a 72-59 home victory over Sam Houston on Thursday evening. NM State's top two scorers on the night both emerged from the bench as Molly Kaiser led the way with 13 points and Taylor Donaldson finished with 12 tallies. Donaldson was also dominant off the glass as she finished just two boards shy of a double-double to lead the Aggies in that category.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO