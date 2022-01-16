Walmart Employee Shot Dead Before Shift As Bullets Penetrate Her Philadelphia Home

Ramonita Jusino Photo Credit: Ramonita Jusino Facebook

A 19-year-old woman getting ready for her shift at Walmart was shot dead when someone fired rounds of bullets into her Philadelphia home, CBS3 reports citing city police.

Ramonita Jusino was struck by one of the dozen or so bullets that came flying through the first-floor window of her family's West Glenwood Avenue home and died, the outlet said. One of the bullets struck her cousin's hand, but he was expected to survive, the outlet said.

It all happened on Ramonita's 19th birthday -- Jan. 13. Her mom took to Facebook to grieve.

"I’m still in shock because I can’t believe that she is gone," the post says, noting Ramonita had dreams of getting her real estate license and traveling.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made in the case as of Saturday night.

