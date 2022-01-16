ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Employee Shot Dead Before Shift As Bullets Penetrate Her Philadelphia Home

By Cecilia Levine, Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Ramonita Jusino Photo Credit: Ramonita Jusino Facebook

A 19-year-old woman getting ready for her shift at Walmart was shot dead when someone fired rounds of bullets into her Philadelphia home, CBS3 reports citing city police.

Ramonita Jusino was struck by one of the dozen or so bullets that came flying through the first-floor window of her family's West Glenwood Avenue home and died, the outlet said. One of the bullets struck her cousin's hand, but he was expected to survive, the outlet said.

It all happened on Ramonita's 19th birthday -- Jan. 13. Her mom took to Facebook to grieve.

"I’m still in shock because I can’t believe that she is gone," the post says, noting Ramonita had dreams of getting her real estate license and traveling.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made in the case as of Saturday night.

Comments / 38

Trish da dish Giam on it
3d ago

Has everyone with a gun in Philly lost their f’ing minds? I was happy when they named a women Chief of Police. However I expected to hear this lady with the string name to be loud, heard, and demand a difference. I hear crickets. Poor Philly & the many innocent victims it collects on the daily. Our City of Brotherly Love is broken.

Reply
8
Jason Semprevivo
4d ago

terrible tragedy and my condolences to her friends and family. Why has the writer chosen to identify this young lady as a Walmart worker ? Do they believe that had any bearing or influence on the tragedy that befell her ?

Reply(2)
10
Brandon's Video Collection
3d ago

I hope they find the people who did it. Why would they shoot this girl house up like this? I am assuming they where there for someone else.

Reply(1)
5
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
