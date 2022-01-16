ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Virginia Duals: Great Bridge and Cox win division titles, setting up a champ-against-champ dual next week

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

Old-time wrestling has returned to the 757.

Great Bridge and Cox won the American and Black & Blue Divisions, respectively, at the Virginia Duals late Saturday at Hampton Coliseum.

That further hypes their marquee, throwback dual set for Friday at Great Bridge, pitting champ against champ.

Cox beat Kellam 39-29 in the Black & Blue final while Great Bridge beat Hempfield of Pennsylvania 40-25.

“It’s awesome,” Cox coach Dalton Head said. “It’s a huge step for our program. This time it’s the Black & Blue, and next year we’re hopefully moving up to the American and we’ll keep building from there.”

The Falcons dropped an early-season match to Kellam 43-37, and Head opted for a different strategy in shifting some of his best wrestlers up and down a weight class for flexibility.

“Last time, I thought we should have beat them but we didn’t compete very well,” Head said. “We weighed (Parker Tillery) in at 152 this week for that specific reason to be able to use Tillery and (Colin) Bridges interchangeably.”

Tillery and Bridges, both ranked in the 757 at their weight classes, won with quick pins to help forge a 27-16 lead.

After Kellam rallied for a 29-27 advantage, Cox’s Aiden Manning shut the door with a pin at 220 pounds, and a Kellam forfeit at heavyweight completed the result.

Great Bridge’s toughest test came in the semifinals with a 38-36 win over Grundy, whose coach, Travis Fiser, is a former University of Iowa teammate of Great Bridge coach Steve Martin.

“It feels good,” Martin said. “We’re trying to restore precedent. ... We had different guys step up throughout the tournament, so that was good to see some people you might not think step up, step up.”

Noah Ortiz, the area’s top-ranked 113-pounder, won all three matches at the Duals and has improved drastically in Martin’s first year.

“For one, I’d say (practices) are a lot more intense and more grueling,” Ortiz said. “It’s definitely improved all our skill to know that life isn’t gonna be so easy and there’s gonna be hardships.”

After facing the toughest competitions at tournaments like Beast of the East and the Powerade Invitational, it felt nice for the Wildcats to win close to home.

“It inspires us and shows us that we are still the baddest team in Chesapeake,” Ortiz said.

Next week’s dual between Great Bridge and Cox will be for more bragging rights.

“That’s gonna be the battle,” Head said, “for the real Green and Gold.”

Ray Nimmo, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

