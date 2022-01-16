ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WBS Penguins’ second-period outburst beats Phantoms, ends losing streak

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfgYk_0dn18CoI00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The goals came in quick succession. One, two, three all in a span of one minute, 37 seconds in the second period.

All of the frustration from a month-long losing skid began to melt away for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which earned a 5-2 victory over Lehigh Valley on Saturday in Allentown.

The Penguins hadn’t won since Dec. 12 against Springfield, dropping eight straight and earning just one point in that span.

Goals have been tough to come by for the Penguins, and they held a 1-0 lead on Valtteri Puustinen’s team-best 11th goal of the season midway through the first period.

Unlike Friday night’s win by the Phantoms, though, the Penguins finally broke through as Sam Poulin, Felix Robert and Nathan Legare all scored at even strength in that span of under two minutes in the second.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton led 4-0 with 8:33 left in the second and had to withstand a pair of goals by Lehigh Valley’s Connor Bunnaman and Wade Allison on the power play in the third to make things tense.

But captain Taylor Fedun calmed things down with an empty-net goal with 1:16 left to secure the win.

Matt Bartkowski added a pair of assists as he, Fedun and Robert all finished with two points to lead the charge.

The Penguins allowed just 22 shots on goal and Tommy Nappier picked up the win with 20 saves.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will close out a three-in-three weekend today when Hershey visits Mohegan Sun Arena for a 3:05 p.m. game.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

WBS Penguins burned by third-period penalties, fall to Lehigh Valley

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two third-period penalties by the fourth line, two goals against. Lehigh Valley’s power play proved to be the difference on Wednesday night, breaking open a scoreless game after two periods as the Phantoms edged the Penguins 3-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms

Forward Jordy Bellerive scored the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ lone goal in a 3-1 home loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Goaltender Alex D’Orio made 21 saves on 23 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-16-1-3). Highlights:. The Penguins’ next game is a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Puustinen
Person
Taylor Fedun
Person
Matt Bartkowski
Person
Connor Bunnaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Wbs#The Penguins#Wbs Penguins#Wilkes Barre Scranton#Phantoms#Hershey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Williamson Source

Preds Hope to End Losing Streak as They Enter Homestand

The Predators (24-13-3) have now lost three games in a row and drop to second place in the Central Division. Despite this fall in rankings they still sit in the top 3 of the entire Western Conference. The St. Louis Blues (23-11-5), who just defeated the Preds Monday night, are tied in the standings. After the 1st period, the game was tied 2-2 but the Blues pulled away and halted a comeback.
NHL
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy