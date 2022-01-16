ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while Davis had six assists and hit four 3-pointers. Caleb Love made three 3s and finished with 14 points and Brady Manek added 11 points for North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Davis hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and another to cap a 10-2 opening run and the Tar Heels never trailed. Davis hit two more 3s — and Manek added a 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play — in a 16-3 spurt that made it 42-24 with 2:23 left in the first half. Bacot converted back-to-back three-point plays and then made a layup in a 50-second span to give North Carolina a 32-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 9:29 left.

Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5) with 22 points and Deivon Smith scored 16. The duo combined to make 16 of 27 from the field but the rest of the team shot just 34% (11 of 32).

North Carolina has won back-to-back games following a 78-73 loss at Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels play at Miami on Tuesday. The Hurricanes lead the ACC at 5-1, a half-game ahead of North Carolina and Duke. The Blue Devils lone loss in conference play came at home last Saturday against Miami.

The Yellow Jackets have lost four of their last five games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapel Hill#Ap#Notre Dame#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
waer.org

Syracuse Falls to #18 Georgia Tech 65-55

The Orange lose their fifth straight game falling below .500 for the first time since November. Syracuse is now 8-9 on the season and 1-6 in the conference. Georgia Tech is the third straight game Syracuse faced a top 20 opponent. The Orange put up a good fight, but fell behind from the start.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy