ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held off Sacramento State 67-62 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Vikings (4-8, 2-2). Alley contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Cameron Wilbon tallied 17 points and 10 boards for his first double-double for the Hornets (5-7, 1-4). Freshman Teiano Hardee had a career-high 13 points with five rebounds off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Sacramento State#Big Sky Conference#Ap#Hornets
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Rod Boone – Miles Bridges Can Be a Part of a Hornets Big 3

Charlotte is the 5th youngest team in the NBA, yet they are four games above .500 and appeared primed for a return to the NBA postseason this spring. Their record has to do with being a good home team, head coach James Borrego being vastly underrated, the continued development of LaMelo Ball, the steady play of veterans, and the emergence of Miles Bridges. Bridges has elevated his game this season and is the front-runner to be the NBA's Most Improved Player this season. He's having this type of season, after not being extended over the summer, as he turned down...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
K-StateSports

K-State Builds Big Second Half Lead; Fends Off Late KU Charge

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State constructed a 16-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kansas rallied to tie the game with three minutes left before the Wildcats sealed the Dillons Sunflower Showdown win, 69-61, in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night. With the win, K-State...
MANHATTAN, KS
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidepacksports.com

BOX SCORE: Virginia Tech 62, State 59

Here are the stats from NC State's 62-59 home loss to Virginia Tech. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy