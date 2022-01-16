ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling hands Southern 1st SWAC loss, 83-77

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cam Christon hit 11 straight free throws and led four Grambling players into double-digit scoring as the Tigers handed Southern its first Southwestern Athletic Conference loss, 83-77 on Saturday.

Grambling (5-12, 3-2 SWAC) has won two of its last three games.

Tra’Michael Moton hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points. Shawndarius Cowart and Prince Moss each added 10 points off the Grambling bench.

Tyrone Lyons scored 25 points to lead Southern (9-8, 4-1). Brendon Brooks scored 14 points off the bench and P.J. Byrd chipped in 13 points and six assists.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

