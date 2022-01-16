ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

The 13 Best Hudson Valley Chocolate Shops

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day, a special occasion or just a romantic gift, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the best chocolate shops around. Whether you're in New Paltz, Beacon, Poughkeepsie, Kingston,...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wine Enthusiast ‘Tastemaker’ Opens Newest Beacon Bar

The brains behind a new Hudson Valley wine, beer and cider tasting room is a former wine ambassador and Wine Enthusiast award winner. Paul Brady knows more than a little bit about wine. The sommelier boasts an impressive resume that includes his role as a New York Wines Ambassador and being named a Wine Enthusiast Magazine "40 Under 40 Tastemaker" in 2019.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Chimney Cakes Bakery Has Closed

A popular Orange County bakery has closed it's doors. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. Sadly, Gold Star Chimney Cakes will be no more and you'll have to find another way to get those tasty cakes. But the owners have opened a new business. The Diplomat Cafe opened over this past weekend in Goshen.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Jazz Jams in January! The Cove Partners with the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival

Live music can be a hard thing to come by these days. Many big-time tours have been cancelled or postponed. Even smaller, regional acts have a hard time booking shows with various restrictions. One place; however, is managing to bring quality entertainment to the Hudson Valley. The Cove Castle in Greenwood Lake continues to offer dining, drinks, live entertainment and more!The Orange County destination this month alone is offering a great array of musicians and comedy. This weekend, they are offering a jam-packed weekend of jazz, co-hosted by the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County’s Best Hill for Sledding is in Hyde Park, New York

The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
City
Middletown, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Beacon, NY
Newburgh, NY
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Terrifying New Netflix Series Takes Place in Hudson Valley

The creepy new Netflix series that was produced by James Wan is supposed to take place in the Hudson Valley. Where was it filmed?. If you're like me you can't get enough of the horror movie genre. Good scary movies are hard to in these days. James Wan is known for making terrifying and unique horror movies. James Wan is a director and a producer who has films like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and The Nun to his credit. I was excited to see he had a large role in one of Netflix's newest shows, Archive 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Hudson Valley#Trick Or Treating#Shopping#Food Drink
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Charities You Can Feel Good About Supporting

I think that most of us try to be charitable where and when we can. Whether we’re donating our money or our time, we want to know that the charities we support are reputable and that the donations are going to the right people, not some millionaire CEO. There are a few Hudson Valley based charitable organizations that you can feel really good about giving your money or your time to. Organizations that really care about people or pets or whatever their cause may be. And the donations stay right here in the Hudson Valley. Here’s a list of my favorites.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The 6 Most Lavish Indoor Pools For Sale in the Hudson Valley

I know I'm not alone in my love of looking at houses that I could never afford on Zillow. Hell, SNL made an entire sketch about it. For me, the more outlandish the better. I've already shared this $45 million stunner on the banks of the Hudson River, as well as the Kingston castle with an actual secret underground tunnel, but since the temperatures have dropped, I've started fantasizing about something extra-fancy: luxury indoor pools.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Was Pizza Shamed in Beacon, New York

Pizza snobs are out there and they are judging your pizza topping selection. This is something that happened to me recently and it was a little ridiculous. I don't know what makes New Yorkers take their pizza so seriously. It may be because it's some of the best in the country. Is it the dough? What is it about the dough here? Is it really the water that makes it superior? A lot of people really believe this. According to Food & Wine, New York took 3rd place in having the best pizza in the entire country. We were just behind Connecticut and New Jersey. I think we were robbed.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Prehistoric Performance in Poughkeepsie Runs Into Productional Problems

I'm sure several of you have seen the meme that reads, "Being an adult means no one asks about your favorite dinosaur anymore," and how true is that. Adulting sucks most of the time, mostly because it limits our creative and imaginative outlets. Growing up in a post Land Before Time and Jurassic Park world, dinosaurs were all the rage. I remember going to Disney World when I was in first grade, and riding the Jurassic Park ride. My folks still have the picture from the ride where my mom is having the time of her life while it looks like my dad and I are about to crap ourselves! The Hudson Valley was about to have a taste of the prehistoric itself. Again, I say "was."
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New in 2022! New Music On The Hudson Valley’s Alternative

New year, new tracks to get excited about in the world of alternative music. It's been a strong start for our Sunday Studio Cuts Show on WRRV. Every Sunday night from 10 until 11pm, we give you a full hour of the new stuff, thanks to Darkside Records. Featuring our Fresh Pick, Local Artist Spotlight and our weekly Streaming Star, Sunday nights are all about new music on WRRV.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars Looking for New Hudson Valley Faces

Another day, another casting call. But that's to be expected when you live in Hollywood on the Hudson. Earlier this week, news started to swirl that a Hallmark movie would be filming in the area. It was reported that Hallmarks 'A Christmas Spectacular' would be filming in Beacon, Newburgh, and Albany at the end of January and throughout February. They're currently casting extras in the area for the Christmas movie based in 1957 about a girl with big dreams of becoming a Rockette.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cheers! What Does It Mean to Be a Farm Brewery in New York State?

You can practically close your eyes and taste a refreshing cold one? If you are the type of person who has a love of fresh craft beer, you might know a thing or two about how it is made, you might even have your own list of places that you will seek out and of course, you also have a list of those beers you will never try again.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy